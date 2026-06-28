Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Losing ways continue

Kelly (5-8) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Kelly struggled to find a rhythm Sunday, tossing just two scoreless innings on the afternoon. The month of June wasn't particularly kind to the 37-year-old right-hander, who has now coughed up 23 runs to go along with a concerning 14:11 K:BB across his last 28.1 frames. Kelly has also taken a loss in each of his past five starts, so he'll be hoping to turn the page when he brings a 5.84 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 47:33 K:BB over 81.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance against the Brewers.