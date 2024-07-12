Kelly (shoulder) is set to throw a bullpen session Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Kelly completed a bullpen session Tuesday, the first time he threw from the mound since landing on the injured list in mid-April. He's now ready for his next activity and remains on track for a mid-August return.
