Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Solid again in win

Kelly (8-8) earned the win against the Athletics on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five innings.

Kelly threw just 52 of 87 pitches for strikes but benefited from an offensive outburst by the Diamondbacks and pitched well enough to improve to 3-0 across through July outings. The 37-year-old has been strong overall during that stretch, allowing only six earned runs while posting an 18:8 K:BB. He'll take a 5.12 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 65:41 K:BB across 103.2 innings this season into a road matchup with the Pirates next week.