Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Spins quality start

Kelly (7-8) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over the Padres on Thursday.

Kelly turned in a quality start in this outing, allowing just a solo home run to Manny Machado in the second inning. This was Kelly's second win in a row, and he heads into the All-Star break having allowed just three runs over his last 12 innings. Overall, he's still at a 5.38 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 59:38 K:BB through 93.2 innings over 16 starts this season. He's also given up 20 homers, putting him on pace to allow a career high in long balls -- his worst campaign in that regard was 2019, when he gave up 29 homers.