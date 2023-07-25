Kelly (calf) will be activated off the injured list to start Tuesday against the Cardinals, MLB.com reports.
Kelly has been dealing with a blood clot in his lower right leg since a start June 24. He's thrown two simulated games while on rehab and is up to 75 pitches. Kelly will be looking to a halt the Diamondbacks' five-game losing streak.
