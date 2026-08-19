Kelly (8-11) took the loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

Kelly allowed only four hard-hit balls but had consistent traffic on the basepaths, yielding runs in three separate innings. The 37-year-old has now surrendered six earned runs in each of his past two starts, and he's 0-3 with an 8.24 ERA in four August outings overall. He'll carry a 5.37 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 84:57 K:BB across 129 innings this season into a home matchup with the Cubs next week.