Kelly (6-5) took the loss during Friday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Tigers, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

Kelly pitched well aside from the third inning, when he put the first three batters on followed by a Javier Baez grand slam to fall in line for the loss. The 33-year-old fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes and has now walked no more than two batters in 11 of 15 turns. Kelly currently sports a 3.64 ERA and 1.30 WHIP and is in line sup to start again next week in Colorado.