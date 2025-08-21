Crismatt is slated to start Saturday's game against the Reds at Chase Field.

A journeyman reliever for most of his first six seasons in the big leagues, Crismatt had been getting stretched out in the Triple-A Reno rotation before the Diamondbacks called him up this past Sunday to make his second career MLB start. The 30-year-old righty was unfazed by the harsh pitching conditions at Coors Field, taking a no-decision and striking out five batters over five innings while limiting the Rockies to one run on three hits and one walk. He'll return to a slightly more forgiving of a pitching environment in Arizona for his second turn through the rotation, though Crismatt's lack of a track record as a starter in the big leagues will make him difficult to trust as a streaming option until he strings together a few more promising appearances.