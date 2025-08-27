Crismatt is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Brewers in Milwaukee, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Crismatt will make his third straight turn through the rotation Thursday and his second as a traditional starter, after the Diamondbacks previously used him as a bulk reliever behind Jalen Beeks his last time out in Saturday's win over the Reds. Through his first two outings with Arizona upon being called up from Triple-A Reno, Crismatt has covered covered nine innings and has struck out nine batters while giving up one earned run on seven hits and four walks.