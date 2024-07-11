Sewald pitched a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save over Atlanta on Wednesday.

Sewald entered the contest with a two-run lead in the ninth and needed only eight pitches to retire the side for his 12th save of the campaign. It was a nice bounceback effort for the reliever, who had allowed multiple runs in three consecutive outings prior to Wednesday's appearance. It was also Sewald's third appearance in which he didn't allow any hits or walks over his last six.