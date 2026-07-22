Diamondbacks' Ryan Waldschmidt: Hits first career homer

Waldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 15-5 win over the Athletics.

Waldschmidt launched his first career home run in the fifth inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The 23-year-old has now hit safely in four straight games and has gone 5-for-19 with two extra-base hits, four RBI, three runs scored and a steal across six games since rejoining the Diamondbacks on July 10. Through 144 major-league plate appearances overall, he's slashing .260/.308/.374 with 12 extra-base hits, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and six steals.