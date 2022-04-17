Alcantara went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Mets.
Alcantara figures to pick up the majority of his playing time at third base so long as Josh Rojas (oblique) is sidelined. However, he started in place of Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop Saturday, and he took advantage by blasting a two home run in the seventh inning. It was his first homer of the season and only his second knock across 14 at-bats early on in the campaign.
