Alcantara is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Alcantara had started three of the past four games at either third base or shortstop, going 1-for-10 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run during that stretch. Yonny Hernandez and Geraldo Perdomo will compose Arizona's left side of the infield Sunday while Alcantara takes a seat.
