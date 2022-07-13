Alcantara went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 13-0 loss to the Giants.
The Diamondbacks weren't able to string many hits together, but Alcantara was a bright spot in a brutal loss. He's gone 6-for-12 (.500) with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in six games since rejoining Arizona off waivers from San Diego earlier in July. The infielder is slashing .200/.219/.310 with two homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 107 plate appearances. He's seen an uptick in playing time at second base, but that may be short-lived once Ketel Marte is able to play the field again.
