Alcantara is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Alcantara finds himself as the odd man out of the starting nine with Ketel Marte (hamstring) returning from a six-game absence to serve as Arizona's designated hitter. While picking up starts at third base in each of the past three contests, Alcantara went 2-for-10 with two doubles, a walk, three runs and an RBI.