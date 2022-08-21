Alcantara is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Alcantara finds himself as the odd man out of the starting nine with Ketel Marte (hamstring) returning from a six-game absence to serve as Arizona's designated hitter. While picking up starts at third base in each of the past three contests, Alcantara went 2-for-10 with two doubles, a walk, three runs and an RBI.
