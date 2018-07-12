Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Placed on DL with elbow inflammation
Miller was put on the 10-day disabled list due to right elbow inflammation Thursday.
Miller suffered the injury during Wednesday's start in Colorado, which was just his fourth appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery in late June. He went back to Arizona for further evaluation Thursday, though the results of that examination have yet to be revealed outside of this diagnosis. Look for a timetable to be cleared up in the coming days, which should shed some light on whether Miller will be able to make his first turn in the rotation following the All-Star break.
