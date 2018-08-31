Diamondbacks' Shelby Miller: Will throw from 125 feet next week
Miller (elbow) is scheduled to extend his throwing distance off flat ground to 125 feet next week, the Associated Press reports.
Miller began his throwing program a little under two weeks ago and has been eased along slowly, as he has yet to graduate to mound work. That could happen shortly after he pushes his flat-ground distance to 125 feet, but it's still looking unlikely that Miller will return from the 60-day disabled list until the second half of September, at the earliest. If that ends up being the case, Miller would likely be deployed out of the bullpen, as he wouldn't have enough time to condition his arm for a starter's workload.
