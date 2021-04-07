Vogt went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored Tuesday in a 10-8 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Vogt didn't start the contest, but he came in as part of a double switch in the sixth inning and managed to log four at-bats as the game extended through the 13th frame. He made an immediate impact for Arizona at the plate, slugging a two-run homer to break a 3-3 tie in the seventh. The veteran has seen a fair share of time behind the plate this season and is slashing .250//.250/.750 with a pair of homers through 12 plate appearances.