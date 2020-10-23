Guilbeau (shoulder) was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Guilbeau threw just 7.2 innings for the Mariners this season before suffering a season-ending shoulder strain. He allowed just a single run, though his 3:6 K:BB and 1.83 WHIP suggest that things could have gone far worse. Whether or not the shoulder issue will still be a factor for the lefty heading into spring training remains to be seen.

