The Mariners transferred Guilbeau (shoulder) to the 45-day injured list Thursday.

Guilbeau's move to the 45-day IL officially spells an end to the lefty reliever's season after he was shut down over the weekend with a strained shoulder. He'll made eight appearances during his second season in the majors, giving up one run in 7.2 innings but posting an ugly 3:6 K:BB.

