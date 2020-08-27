The Mariners transferred Guilbeau (shoulder) to the 45-day injured list Thursday.
Guilbeau's move to the 45-day IL officially spells an end to the lefty reliever's season after he was shut down over the weekend with a strained shoulder. He'll made eight appearances during his second season in the majors, giving up one run in 7.2 innings but posting an ugly 3:6 K:BB.
More News
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Back in big leagues•
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Optioned to alternate camp•
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Back-to-back scoreless efforts•
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Recalled by Mariners•
-
Mariners' Taylor Guilbeau: Optioned to alternate site•