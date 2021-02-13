Guilbeau (shoulder) cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Guilbeau will be a non-roster invitee to major league camp. He pitched for the Mariners in 2019 and 2020, inducing a 58.2 percent groundball rate over 20 innings, but saw is strikeout rate drop moving up to the majors and experienced a drop in velocity due to the shoulder injury.
