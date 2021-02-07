Guilbeau (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Guilbeau was claimed off waivers from Seattle in October but won't get to last the full winter on Arizona's roster. His 2.70 ERA in 20 career innings at the highest level could encourage another team to take a chance on him, though that's come with a poor 10:9 K:BB. He also saw his 2020 season cut short due a shoulder strain, which could keep interest suppressed.