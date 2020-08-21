Guilbeau was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left shoulder Saturday.
The severity of the injury and Guilbeau's expected return date are not yet clear. The lefty owns a strong 1.17 ERA in 7.2 innings this season, but that's come with a 1.83 WHIP and a 3:6 K:BB.
