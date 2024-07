Trejo was signed by the Dodgers to a minor league contract Tuesday and is with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Trejo cleared waivers Saturday after being designated for assignment by the Rockies. He refused an outright assignment, so he became a free agent. The infielder was 9-for-63 with Colorado this season and had posted a 61 OPS+ in four seasons.