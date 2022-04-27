Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Monday that Heaney (shoulder) hasn't thrown since being placed on the 10-day injured list April 20, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney is eligible to be activated before the end of the week, but that scenario doesn't appear likely given his lack of throwing thus far. The left-hander first experienced shoulder discomfort the day after his April 17 start, and he was placed on the IL after an attempt to play catch April 20 didn't go well, according to Jake Rill of MLB.com. Tyler Anderson has assumed Heaney's spot in the rotation for the time being and will likely continue to do so until the latter is able to return.