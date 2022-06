Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that he's hopeful Heaney (shoulder) will be cleared to return after missing just a few starts, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Heaney landed on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Friday, but the Dodgers are optimistic that his current absence will be shorter than his two-month IL stint from earlier in the season. The southpaw will be shut down for a few days, but early reports regarding his injury are encouraging.