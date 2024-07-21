Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kershaw (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw had been rumored to start at some point during the Dodgers' four-game home series against the Giants, and Roberts confirmed that the veteran lefty will make his season debut Wednesday. In his latest rehab outing, Kershaw threw four innings and 67 pitches for Triple-A Oklahoma City, so he'll likely be under some sort of pitch count Wednesday. Since resuming his rehab assignment July 13, Kershaw has made two starts, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over seven innings.