Kershaw (5-1) allowed one earned run on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Reds.

Kershaw surrendered his only run in the fourth inning, when he allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base. He was dominant otherwise and worked efficiently to need only 80 pitches to record his 18 outs. This was also Kershaw's longest start since being activated from the injured list June 11, and he's given up only four earned runs across 15 innings in three starts since. Overall, Kershaw has maintained a 2.00 ERA with an impeccable 47:7 K:BB across 45 frames on the season.