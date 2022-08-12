Kershaw (back) is feeling much better thanks to his epidural injection, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Kershaw hit the injured list with lower-back pain in early August. The injury isn't thought to be particularly serious, and he was able to resume throwing earlier this week, but the Dodgers have a very comfortable lead atop the NL West, so they can focus on getting him ready for the postseason rather than maximizing his number of regular-season starts.
