Kershaw (back) is feeling much better thanks to his epidural injection, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kershaw hit the injured list with lower-back pain in early August. The injury isn't thought to be particularly serious, and he was able to resume throwing earlier this week, but the Dodgers have a very comfortable lead atop the NL West, so they can focus on getting him ready for the postseason rather than maximizing his number of regular-season starts.