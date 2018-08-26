Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Goes eight strong
Kershaw gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out nine over eight innings Saturday, but did not factor into the decision in an extra-innings win over San Diego.
Kershaw attacked San Diego's lineup early and often, firing 77 of his 107 pitches for strikes. The southpaw was in line to pick up his seventh win of the season, but closer Kenley Jansen faltered in the ninth, forcing the Dodgers' ace to settle for a no-decision. Kershaw has been dominant all season (2.39 ERA over 20 starts), but he has been in rare form recently, going seven-plus innings in three of his last six outings. The 30-year-old will need to bring his A-game in a pivotal matchup against the Diamondbacks next Friday.
