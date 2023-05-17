Kershaw said he plans to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Cardinals, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Kershaw is expected to be placed on the bereavement list following the recent death of his mother, but he will be back with the club this weekend in time for his next scheduled start. The future Hall of Famer covered a season-low four innings in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.
