Kershaw (back) is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mets, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Kershaw has missed nearly a month with his back injury, but his absence will come to an end before the week comes to a close. The Dodgers probably will not overextend Kershaw in his first game back, but he threw 70 pitches in a simulated game over the weekend, so he should face only a slight limitation, if any.
