Rushing is not on the Dodgers' NLCS roster, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Rushing was on the wild-card and NLDS rosters and struck out as a pinch hitter in his lone plate appearance. With Will Smith fully recovered from his fractured hand and no longer under any workload restrictions, the team no longer has a need for a third catcher. Ben Rortvedt will back up Smith, and reliever Ben Casparius has taken Rushing's spot on the roster.