site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-david-price-dealing-with-personal-matter | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' David Price: Dealing with personal matter
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Price was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List on Thursday, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
The Dodgers announced that Price will be away from the team until Sunday to deal with a family emergency. The roster move allowed the team to recall Justin Bruihl to replace Price in the bullpen.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read