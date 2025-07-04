May (5-5) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven-plus innings to earn the win over the White Sox on Thursday.

May retired the first 16 batters he faced in this dominant outing, which also saw him pitch into the eighth inning for the first time this year. That's where he started to fade, allowing a two-run home run to Brooks Baldwin that ended his start. May was mediocre in June, posting a 5.67 ERA across 27 innings over his five starts last month, but July is off to a better start for him after he took advantage of an easy matchup. The right-hander is now at a 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 84:36 K:BB over 89.2 innings through 16 starts. His next start is expected to be on the road versus the Brewers.