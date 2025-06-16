May (4-4) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Sunday.

May gave up all three runs in the fourth inning, but the Dodgers regained the lead on an Andy Pages three-run homer in the fifth. That was enough to give May his first win over three starts in June -- he's allowed 11 runs (10 earned) with a 9:10 K:BB over 17 innings this month. The right-hander has pitched to a 4.46 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 67:30 K:BB through 72.2 innings through 13 starts on the year. May is tentatively scheduled to draw a home start versus the Nationals his next time out.