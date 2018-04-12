Dodgers' Dylan Baker: DFA'd Thursday
Baker was placed on outright waivers Thursday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
The Dodgers have opted to remove Baker from the 40-man roster after the righty allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over his first 2.1 innings of relief this season with Double-A Tulsa. He'll remain with Tulsa if he's able to pass through waivers unclaimed.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...