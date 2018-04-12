Baker was placed on outright waivers Thursday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

The Dodgers have opted to remove Baker from the 40-man roster after the righty allowed three runs on three hits and four walks over his first 2.1 innings of relief this season with Double-A Tulsa. He'll remain with Tulsa if he's able to pass through waivers unclaimed.

