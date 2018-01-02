Baker was traded to the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.

The Brewers claimed Baker off waivers at the end of November before designating him for assignment shortly thereafter to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Jhoulys Chacin. While Milwaukee tried to pass him through waivers, the Dodgers put in a claim for Baker and a deal was ultimately worked out. He hasn't pitched much recently due to injuries, but the 25-year-old posted an impressive 2.70 ERA and 16:1 K:BB across 16.2 minor-league innings last season.