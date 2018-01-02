Dodgers' Dylan Baker: Traded to Dodgers
Baker was traded to the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash.
The Brewers claimed Baker off waivers at the end of November before designating him for assignment shortly thereafter to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Jhoulys Chacin. While Milwaukee tried to pass him through waivers, the Dodgers put in a claim for Baker and a deal was ultimately worked out. He hasn't pitched much recently due to injuries, but the 25-year-old posted an impressive 2.70 ERA and 16:1 K:BB across 16.2 minor-league innings last season.
More News
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...