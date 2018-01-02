Dodgers' Dylan Baker: Claimed by Dodgers
Baker was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
He was claimed by the Brewers in late November and then designated for assignment two weeks ago. It's possible that the Dodgers will attempt to pull of the same maneuver, so Baker may not be done moving this offseason. The 25-year-old righty has not pitched above Double-A, but demonstrated excellent control in a small sample last year. He projects as a middle reliever.
