Dodgers' Dylan Baker: Will pitch Friday
Baker has been battling lat tightness and will pitch Friday against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Baker was traded from the Brewers to the Dodgers in early January but has dealt with the lat issue for the past few weeks. The 25-year-old started spring with an outside chance at a bullpen spot with Los Angeles and those chances are now slimmer with less than two weeks until Opening Day.
More News
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...