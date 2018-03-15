Baker has been battling lat tightness and will pitch Friday against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Baker was traded from the Brewers to the Dodgers in early January but has dealt with the lat issue for the past few weeks. The 25-year-old started spring with an outside chance at a bullpen spot with Los Angeles and those chances are now slimmer with less than two weeks until Opening Day.