Dodgers' Dylan Baker: Optioned to minor leagues
Baker was sent to the minors following Monday's game against Oakland, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Baker made three spring training appearances, giving up two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings. He'll likely make his way to either Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City where he figures to begin the regular season.
More News
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...