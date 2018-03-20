Baker was sent to the minors following Monday's game against Oakland, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Baker made three spring training appearances, giving up two runs on four hits in 3.0 innings. He'll likely make his way to either Double-A Tulsa or Triple-A Oklahoma City where he figures to begin the regular season.

