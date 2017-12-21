Brewers' Dylan Baker: Designated for assignment
Baker was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on Thursday.
Baker was recently claimed off waivers by the Brewers in November after being DFA'd by Cleveland, but now finds himself in a similar situation following the club's move to sign Jhoulys Chacin off the free-agent market. During this past season, Baker threw 12.2 innings for Double-A Akron, accumulating a 2.84 ERA in his first year back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015.
