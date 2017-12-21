Baker was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on Thursday.

Baker was recently claimed off waivers by the Brewers in November after being DFA'd by Cleveland, but now finds himself in a similar situation following the club's move to sign Jhoulys Chacin off the free-agent market. During this past season, Baker threw 12.2 innings for Double-A Akron, accumulating a 2.84 ERA in his first year back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015.