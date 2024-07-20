Stone allowed a run on six hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five innings Friday versus the Red Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Stone was on the hook for a tough-luck loss until Freddie Freeman's grand slam in the eighth inning saved the Dodgers. After allowing eight runs over 7.2 innings across his last two appearances before the All-Star break, this was an encouraging performance from Stone. The right-hander is now at a 3.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 79:28 K:BB through 101.2 innings over 18 starts this season. With the Dodgers potentially welcoming back Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) and Tyler Glasnow (back) next week, it's unclear when Stone will start again. The Dodgers open next week with a four-game set at home versus the Giants before traveling to Houston for a three-game series.