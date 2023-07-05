Stone was charged with a blown save against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters over two innings.

Stone was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday and got his first major-league look as a reliever in the fifth inning Tuesday. The right-hander gave up a pair of singles in his first frame but was able to escape trouble; however, he wasn't able to keep Pittsburgh off the scoreboard in the sixth, as the Pirates tallied a run on a trio of singles. Stone has struggled to get runners out in his first taste of the big leagues this season, posting a 12.75 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and 8:8 K:BB over 12 innings.