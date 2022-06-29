Alberto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 7-4 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.
Alberto went deep off Kyle Freeland in the second inning to pick up his second home run and fifth RBI of the season. The bench player got a start at second base with Cody Bellinger out of the lineup for a breather. Alberto is slashing .233/.243/.356 on the season.
