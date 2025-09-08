The Dodgers promoted De Paula from High-A Great Lakes to Double-A Tulsa on Monday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

De Paula will be joined in Tulsa by one of the Dodgers' other top prospects in outfielder Zyhir Hope, who will also get bumped up from High-A. Over 426 plate appearances this season with Great Lakes, the 20-year-old De Paula slashed .263/.406/.421 with 12 home runs, 32 stolen bases, a 19 percent walk rate and a 20.2 percent strikeout rate.