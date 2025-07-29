High-A Great Lakes placed De Paula on its 7-day injured list Saturday due to an unspecified injury.

De Paula hadn't played since Wednesday before Great Lakes deactivated him three days later. The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the more exciting lower-level prospects in baseball this season, as he's displayed an impressive blend of power (21 extra-base hits), speed (27-for-33 on steal attempts) and on-base skills (19 percent walk rate) over 82 games for Great Lakes in addition to taking home All-Star Futures Game MVP honors earlier this month. The Dodgers haven't provided a timeline for his return to action.