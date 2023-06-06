Urias (hamstring) threw live batting practice Tuesday in Cincinnati, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It was his first time facing live hitters since he was placed on the injured list May 20 due to a left hamstring strain. Urias is traveling with the Dodgers and will likely be allowed to skip a minor-league rehab assignment if his side workouts continue to go smoothly. He appears to be tracking toward a weekend return at Philadelphia.