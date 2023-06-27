Urias (hamstring) is set to return to the Dodgers' rotation Saturday in Kansas City, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Urias felt good after his lone minor-league rehab start Sunday with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, during which he tallied eight strikeouts across four innings of one-run ball. He only threw 60 pitches in the outing, so there may be a limit to how far he can go against the Royals, but it's a highly favorable fantasy matchup nonetheless. The 26-year-old left-hander has been on the injured list since May 20 due to a hamstring strain.