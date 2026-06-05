Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski: Continues breakout campaign

Wrobleski tossed six scoreless innings against Arizona on Thursday, allowing six hits and striking out four batters without issuing a walk in a no-decision.

Wrobleski pounded the strike zone and pitched to contact, throwing 61 of 84 pitches for strikes and notching a modest seven whiffs. The Diamondbacks were twice able to log multiple hits against him in an inning but were unable to score either time. The southpaw picked up his second straight quality start and has now registered four outings of six-plus innings and zero runs this season. Wrobleski has twice yielded five-plus runs in a start, but he's also given up zero or one run on seven different occasions. Collectively, his work adds up to a very nice 2.62 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7-2 record along with a 44:14 K:BB through 68.2 frames spanning 11 appearances (10 starts). While his lack of big strikeout numbers dings his fantasy appeal, Wrobleski has been a nice surprise, especially given that he entered 2026 without a guaranteed spot in the rotation.